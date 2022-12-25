Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

ADI opened at $163.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

