Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 9,301 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

Target stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

