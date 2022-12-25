Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 686,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 263,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

