Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

FISV stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.