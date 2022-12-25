Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

COF opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.53. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

