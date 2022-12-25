Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $182,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $697,000.

BIV opened at $74.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

