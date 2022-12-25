Level Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,201,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,021 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,810,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 363,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,576,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,562,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,786,000 after purchasing an additional 91,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.