Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

JKHY stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.20 and its 200-day moving average is $189.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

