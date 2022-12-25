Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.16. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

