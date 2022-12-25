Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stake Boosted by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 50,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

