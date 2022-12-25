Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Acquires 1,824 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,898,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,725,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,403,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,781,432,000 after acquiring an additional 502,935 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,116,000 after acquiring an additional 476,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Performance

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $242.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.90. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

