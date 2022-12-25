Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.26% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 89,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IYG stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.46 and a 52-week high of $204.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.56.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

