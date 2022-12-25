Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IYT opened at $216.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.50.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

