Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 2,793 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK opened at $204.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.43.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

