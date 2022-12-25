iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $279.90 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $447.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.51.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

