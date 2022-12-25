Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,010,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.9% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.03 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

