iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8,901.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IYM opened at $126.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $154.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.70.
