Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

