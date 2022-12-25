Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 545 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

NYSE ECL opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average is $154.82. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

