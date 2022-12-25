Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.21 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

