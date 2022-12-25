Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 1,034 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $118,617,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,071,000 after acquiring an additional 647,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8,647.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,519,000 after acquiring an additional 376,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.