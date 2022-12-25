Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.96 Million Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,959,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 298,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.35.

