Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys Shares of 30,812 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $819,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 129,701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $24.82 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $31.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

