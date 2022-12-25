Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

