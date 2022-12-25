Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after buying an additional 433,297 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $36,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

