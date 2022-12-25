Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Invests $654,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $29.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

