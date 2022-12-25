179,175 Shares in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Acquired by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 179,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.16 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

