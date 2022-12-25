Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned about 3.80% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZT opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

