Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,966 Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Graniteshares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $21,735,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 989,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 231.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $20.54.

