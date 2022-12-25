Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,418,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 414,023 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 476,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.91 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.