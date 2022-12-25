1,828 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $443.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.43. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.