Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,047,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SLY opened at $82.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $83.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

