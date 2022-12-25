Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 94.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GAB opened at $5.55 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

