Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.29

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.29 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 18.10 ($0.22). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 19.20 ($0.23), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Sportech Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.20 million and a P/E ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sportech news, insider Richard McGuire bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($145,772.59). In related news, insider Clive Whiley acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($29,154.52). Also, insider Richard McGuire bought 1,000,000 shares of Sportech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($145,772.59).

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

Further Reading

