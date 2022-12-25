Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.28. Lavras Gold shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 18,500 shares traded.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 13.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.51 million and a P/E ratio of -56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold copper project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

