Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $535.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535 ($6.50) and traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.22). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.50), with a volume of 913,528 shares trading hands.
Silence Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £480.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.36.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
