Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.07

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.07 and traded as low as C$46.75. Capital Power shares last traded at C$47.19, with a volume of 276,152 shares trading hands.
CPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.60.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
