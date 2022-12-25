Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Shares Down 2.5%

Sayona Mining Limited (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.14. Approximately 381,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,467,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Sayona Mining in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.21 price target for the company.

Sayona Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.15.

About Sayona Mining

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

