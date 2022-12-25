Avant Brands (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Trading Down 4.8%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 0.12 and last traded at 0.13. 160,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 206,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.13.

Avant Brands Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.16.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets premium cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

