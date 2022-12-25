Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.61

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $9.69. Astronics shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 54,708 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $131.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Astronics by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

