CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.23

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.23 and traded as high as $41.94. CNA Financial shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 78,912 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Insider Activity at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 62,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

