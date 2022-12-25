AES (NYSE:AESC) Stock Price Up 1%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.92 and last traded at $101.92. Approximately 5,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 51,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.96.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $2,576,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

