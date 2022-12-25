Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.37

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.37 and traded as high as $36.12. Griffon shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 747,612 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $708.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -10.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Featured Stories

