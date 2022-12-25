Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $2.99. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 141,440 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $251.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $123.06 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,868,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,736,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,366.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,868,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,736,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,406,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,483,662 in the last 90 days. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

