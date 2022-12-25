ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.72

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.83. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 31,439 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,920.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.