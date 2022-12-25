Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.99

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.99 and traded as high as $108.80. Stepan shares last traded at $108.46, with a volume of 45,649 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Stepan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,074.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

