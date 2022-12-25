Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.16. Approximately 53 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 83,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 64.14% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.