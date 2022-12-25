Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.40

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.40 and traded as high as $36.23. Powell Industries shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 119,803 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $421.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 90.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

