Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.34

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.34 and traded as high as $33.94. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 57,357 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $412.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.43%.
Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse
In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $108,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $33,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $496,270. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
