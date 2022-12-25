MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.47

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $15.05. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 94,645 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.05.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.41%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in MV Oil Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 78,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.